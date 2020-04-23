A six-member team of the Crime Branch from Delhi raided the farmhouse of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad in the outskirts of Kandhla town in Shamli district on Thursday.

The Crime Branch team arrived at the farmhouse of Maulana Saad on Thursday afternoon and stayed there for over two hours. After an extensive search and interrogating the persons present there the team returned to Delhi.

SP of Shamli, Vineet Jaiswal confirmed about the raid and said that a team of Crime Branch from Delhi had arrived in the afternoon to carry out a search at Maulana Saad’s farmhouse for which help was extended by the local police. Cops from Kandhla Police Station were sent to assist the Delhi Crime Branch team, he added.

On the condition of anonymity, a relative of Maulana Saad told that the search was carried out by the team for more than two hours inside the farmhouse. They took some pictures and also did videography. They also collected some information from three servants who stay in the farmhouse and look after it. The team also dug at a few places inside the mango orchard. The team, however, did not ask anything about the Maulana.

The name of Maulana Saad surfaced after the cases of Coronavirus positive people from the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi started pouring out. Since then the Maulana remains to be unreachable for the intelligence agencies, however, he issued a statement in which he said that he is in quarantine.

The Jamaties from different parts of the world are charged with spreading Coronavirus through their movement all over the country. Jamaties from abroad are also charged with the violation of visa rules by indulging in religious preaching while on tourist visas.