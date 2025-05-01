Create in India, create for the world: PM Modi at WAVES SUMMIT

Emphasising that India is emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, music, and live concerts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said this is the right time for ‘Create in India, create for the world’.

Addressing the WAVES Summit India in Mumbai, PM Modi said, ”Every creator is bringing a creative wave. Our government will support artistes. From Skill India to start-up support, the WAVES platform will help you to fulfil your dreams. We want to create a place where your ideas and imagination will be valued. Through WAVES you will get a big platform where creativity and coding will happen together, where art and augmented reality will happen together. To Indian youth, tell your 1 billion untold stories to the world. This is the right time for ‘Create in India, create for the world.”

Advertisement

He noted that India, with a billion-plus population, is also a land of a billion-plus stories.

Advertisement

PM Modi pointed out ”To the creators of the world — dream big and tell your story. To investors — invest not just in platforms, but in people. To Indian youth — tell your one billion untold stories to the world.”

He said right from the first moment, the Summit is roaring with purpose. In the very first edition, the WAVES has attracted the attention of the world. It highlights India’s creative strengths on a global platform.

“When a new sun rises, it gives colour to the sky. WAVES summit from the beginning is shining. Summit has attracted global attention,” PM Modi said.

He said ‘The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit’ — aptly abbreviated as WAVES — is more than just a name. It embodies a true wave of culture, creativity, and universal connection.

“Everyone’s efforts in the coming years will help waves reach new heights. Request everyone to continue their support. There will be more beautiful waves. We will also launch the WAVES award. It will be the most prestigious award in the arts,” the PM said.

Modi said, ” In the last century, Indian cinema has been successful in making India popular in every part of the world. This is evident from Raj Kapoor’s popularity in Russia, Satyajit Ray’s popularity at Cannes, and RRR’s success at the Oscars.”

“Today in Mumbai, more than 100 artistes, investors, and policy makers have come together. Today, in a way, the foundation of global talent and global creativity is being laid. Waves is not just an acronym. It actually is a wave,” PM Modi said.

“It is a wave of culture, creativity, and universal connect. On this wave are riding films, animation, gaming, and the whole universe of creativity. WAVES is such a global platform…it is for every artist. Every creator can join the creative world with a new idea,” he added.

The WAVES summit is being held in Mumbai from today. The summit, which will have speakers from the movie world, aims to boost the potential of the media and entertainment industry, which reached a revenue of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in 2024.

The summit is being held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai from May 1 to May 4.

The summit aims to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029, expanding India’s footprint in the global entertainment economy.