Crackdown on NewsClick an attempt to suppress alternative media: Kerala CM

Condemning the Delhi Police crackdown on news portal NewsClick, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the attempt to suppress the alternative media, which brings issues ignored by the mainstream media to national attention, is highly objectionable.

Terming the Delhi Police action as a fascist method to suppress dissent, Vijayan said here in a statement that the media in the country is free to gather and publish news fearlessly, independently, and honestly.

“In our country, the freedom of expression is a fundamental right and the media here can do their job fearlessly and independently and it’s the responsibility of the Central government to ensure this happens,” he said.

Pinarayi Vijayan asked the Central government to seriously consider the criticism from various quarters that the Delhi Police’s action against NewsClick is part of such a crushing attempt. He demanded that the Delhi Police should review its action against NewsClick.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police raided the NewsClick office in the national capital and sealed it and arrested its founder editor Prabir Purkayastha and the news portal’s Human Resources head Amit Chakraborty in connection with a probe into the portal’s foreign funding.