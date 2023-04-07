Crackdown on Delhi schools monopolising sale of books, uniform

Taking immediate cognizance of the highhandedness of private schools, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday directed the Education Department to take strict action against the schools that are allegedly compelling parents to buy expensive books and uniforms for their wards from vendors of their choice.

“Violation of Education Department guidelines on books and school uniforms by private schools will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against such schools,” Atishi said here on Friday while issuing a directive to the department.

The education minister has made it clear in her directive that “private schools must either stop forcing parents to buy books and uniforms from specific sellers or be ready to face severe consequences”.

The Education Department had issued strict instructions to schools on March 17 to comply with the guidelines on sale of books and uniforms. It said immediate notice must be issued stating the reasons in case of any complaint. In case of violation, action will be taken under the relevant provisions of the DSE Act 1973, it said.

Over the past few days, the Delhi education minister has been frequently receiving complaints from the parents that they are being forced by private schools to buy expensive books and uniforms from specific shops or vendors, an official statement said.

Some parents brought the issue to the notice of the minister during their recent meeting with her, the statement further said.

The Delhi education minister said, “Recently, there have been continuous complaints that private schools are forcing parents to buy expensive books and school uniforms from specific vendors. Private schools are not following the guidelines issued by the Education department on this matter. Recently, some parents also met me and brought this to my notice. Those schools that are forcing parents to buy school uniforms and books at high prices from themselves or from a specific vendor should be identified and strict action should be taken against them.”

She added that the guidelines issued by the Education Department last year gave parents the freedom to buy books and uniforms for their children from any place of their convenience. Therefore, if private schools are forcing parents to buy expensive books and school uniforms from specific places, it is a violation of these guidelines. Disciplinary action will be taken against such schools.

The education minister further said that every parent has the right to obtain proper information about books and uniforms for the upcoming session before the beginning of the new academic year, so that they can arrange for them according to their convenience and not be forced by the school to buy them from specific shops or sources.

“The purpose of education should be to build the future of the country, not to earn money,” she said.

According to the guidelines of the Education Department, private schools must display a class-wise list of books and other study materials on their website before the beginning of the new academic session to inform parents.

Additionally, schools must also display at least five nearby shops’ addresses and phone numbers on their website where parents can purchase books and school uniforms. Parents have the freedom to buy these items from any store as per their convenience, and the school cannot compel them to purchase from a particular vendor.

The guidelines categorically state that private schools cannot change the colour, design, or other specifications of school uniforms for at least three years.