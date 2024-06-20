Post-polls UP Police resumes crackdown on criminals

Aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s stringent zero-tolerance policy, the Uttar Pradesh police of late intensified its crackdown on criminals.

Over the past 15 days, the police have conducted 79 rapid operations dealing a significant blow to criminals across the state. In these operations, conducted from June 4 to June 19, two notorious criminals have been killed while 96 have been injured. So far, 139 criminals have been arrested while seven policemen have been injured in these encounters.

According to the state’s Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, action is still going on against 68 state-level identified mafia gang members and associates. “So far, action has been taken against 9 members of various mafia gangs at various levels. Out of these, three have been arrested, while action has been taken against 1 under the Gangster Act and 2 under the Goonda Act.”

Advertisement

He pointed out that following extensive court proceedings Bhadohi’s mafia Vijay Mishra was sentenced on June 13 in a pending case. Meanwhile, the police achieved a significant breakthrough in a case by arresting Vinay Tyagi alias Tinku, a mafia with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head from Muzaffarnagar. A reward of Rs 25,000 was placed on Asif alias Pappu Smart, a dreaded member of Kanpur’s Saud Akhtar gang, who has since been apprehended by the police.

Furthermore, the Special Task Force (STF) successfully apprehended Utkarsh Singh, an active member of Ambedkar Nagar’s Ajay Singh alias Sipahi gang. Utkarsh also had a bounty of Rs 25,000 placed on him.

In addition to these operations, authorities confiscated 44,570 hectares of land belonging to Muzaffarnagar’s notorious mafia Sushil alias Moonchh, estimated at Rs 4.5 crore.

Meanwhile, Jaunpur’s infamous criminal Prashant Singh alias Prince and Muzaffarnagar’s feared Nilesh Rai were killed in separate police encounters.