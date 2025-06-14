Crackdown in Dhubri: 38 arrested as Assam CM orders high-alert operations amid communal tensions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that 38 people have been arrested in Dhubri as a security clampdown after a communal flare-up in the border district.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh said that the action comes in the wake of escalating communal tensions triggered by the alleged desecration of a Hanuman temple, an incident that led Chief Minister Sarma to issue a “shoot-at-sight” order to prevent further unrest.

With the situation still on edge, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in significant numbers across Dhubri town.

Streets, markets, and alleyways remained under constant surveillance late into the night, with uniformed personnel maintaining a heavy presence in all sensitive zones.

The move is part of a zero-tolerance policy announced by the Assam government to address what it calls “criminal conspiracies aimed at disturbing peace.”

The arrests were made for non-bailable offenses, pointing to the gravity of the charges and the urgency with which law enforcement agencies were acting.

The Chief Minister confirmed the arrests in a post on social media, stating that the state would not tolerate those trying to foment communal violence or lawlessness.

Officials said the remaining eight arrests were still being processed and would be detailed shortly.

Sources in the state Home Department confirmed that the current operations will continue in the coming days. Flag marches, night patrols, and surprise raids are likely to intensify as police aim to root out those suspected of inciting unrest.