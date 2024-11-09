CPM’s role in Divya issue creates mystery, Satheesan

Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Saturday came out strongly against the CPI-M on its attitude towards former Kannur district panchayat president PP Divya, accused in the case related to the suicide of ADM Naveen Babu.

Speaking to media persons in Kochi on Saturday, he said the CPI-M’s role and attitude in the PP Divya issue is creating a lot of mystery. Even while, CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan has been saying that the party is with the family of Naveen Babu, who committed suicide after facing public humiliation and corruption allegations from PP Divya at the farewell meeting, his(MV Govindan’s) wife was among those who went to receive Divya , when she was released on bail from jail on Friday.

“The CPI-M state secretary says that the party is with the victim’s family. But, the one who receives the predator on her release on bail from prison is the same leader’s wife. This is the face of the CPI-M in Kerala,” he said, and asked,“ what a hypocrisy is this?”

Satheesan made this comment in the wake of reports that some CPI-M leaders, including CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan’s wife, reached outside the Kannur jail to receive Divya, when she came out on bail from the jail. The senior Congress leader alleged that the CPI-M has a mysterious role in Divya’s issu. He said it has now become clear that the CPI-M is not with the victim but with the predator

“Why did top leaders of the CPI-M go to receive someone who had been demoted through disciplinary action by the party? Is CPI -M afraid of P P Divya? Who owns the controversial petrol pump at Chengalai? ” he asked. Stating that everybody knows that the petrol pump is not owned by Prasanthan, Satheesan said whose benami was Prasanthan, who had accused Additional District Magistrate(ADM) Naveen Babu of accepting a bribe for granting a no objection certificate (NOC) for the petrol pump. Some top CPI-M leaders were behind him, he alleged