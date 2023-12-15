CPM secretary justifies protest against Kerala governor

Kerala CPI-M Secretary M V Govindan justified the SFI protest against the state governor terming it a natural reaction of the students.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Govindan said Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is trying to get into the good books of the Sangh Parivar before his tenure ends. His interventions in the appointment of vice-chancellors and nomination for Kerala University Senate prove this.

"The governor's term in office will expire in a few months. He is trying to implement Sangh Parviar and RSS agenda in universities in the state. His interventions in the appointment of vice-chancellors and nomination for Kerala University Senate prove this," the CPI-M Kerala secretary said.

Meanwhile, police have decided to strengthen security of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his three-day stay in Calicut University guest house. The governor, who is scheduled to attend various private and official functions at Kozhikode and the varsity on Sunday and Monday, will reach the guest house around 7 pm on Saturday. The police have decided to provide additional security to the Governor on the campus in the wake of the threat of the SFI. The Director General of Police S Darvesh Sahib has instructed the City Commissioners and SPs to increase the strength of security for the governor.

Governor Khan has earlier decided to stay at the government guest house in Kozhikode. However, he changed his decision after SFI issued the threat that the governor would not be allowed to set foot on any of the campuses in Kerala. The SFI leadership has declared that they will not allow the governor to set foot on university campuses in the state.

Kerala SFI president P M Arsho on Tuesday said, “The governor would not be allowed to enter any university in the state if he went ahead with the plan to saffronise universities. Taking up the challenge of the student wing of the CPI-M, Governor Khan has decided to stay at the Calicut University Guest House from 16th to 18th of this month.

In this connection, the Raj Bhavan has written to the State Police Chief seeking appropriate legal action against SFI leaders for threatening Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from entering the university campuses. The Raj Bhavan urged the police chief to register cases against the SFI leaders for making statements which, according to the complaint, were issued to generate fear and intended to physically target the governor.