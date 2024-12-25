CPM Kerala secretary expects new governor to work constitutionally

Kerala CPI-M secretary M V Govindan said on Wednesday that the new governor should work in harmony with the state government in accordance with the Constitution.

Govindan made the statement in the wake of President Droupadi Murmu appointing Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar as the new governor of Kerala, transferring incumbent governor Arif Mohammed Khan to Bihar.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, he said the new governor must work Constitutionally and cooperate with the state government. “The new governor nominated by the BJP government is coming. I don’t intend to say in advance about the new governor,” he said

“Kerala has seen governors in the past who helped the Kerala government in making laws. However, the present one is different from all that,” he said.

“Kerala has a complaint that the outgoing governor has taken unhear-of unconstitutional stance. Some media have tried to whitewash it and glorify him,” he said, citing some who went on to even hail him as a greater opposition than the Opposition party itself.

Govindan accused him of engaging in implementing Sangh agenda and urged the new governor to function within the confines of the Constitution.