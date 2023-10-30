CPM condemns serial blasts in Kerala

The central panel of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly condemned the serial blasts that went off at a convention centre in the Left-Left Democratic Front (LDF)-ruled state of Kerala on Sunday in which three persons were killed while several others injured.

“The central committee strongly condemned the bomb blasts that took place at a convention centre in Ernakulam, which led to the unfortunate death of three persons and injuries to several others. The state police have already rounded up one suspect,” the CPI (M) said in a statement on Monday, while apprising about the panel’s meeting held here from October 27 to 29.

It also called upon the people of Kerala to rise against “elements that seek to disrupt the state’s unique and unparalleled social and communal harmony”.

The party’s central panel also censured the Centre over India abstaining from voting on a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire to the Israel-Hamas conflict in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on humanitarian grounds on the pretext that it didn’t mention the role of the Hamas in the conflict.

“The central committee strongly condemned the refusal of the Narendra Modi Government to vote for the UNGA resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire, protection to all civilians and immediate humanitarian aid. The abstention of the Modi Government and its siding with the imperialist warmongers goes against the history and tradition of India’s support to the Palestinian cause,” the statement read.

Standing with the UN resolution, the party said, “The central committee expressed its solidarity with the people of Palestine against the genocidal war being waged by Israel brazenly flouting all international laws. The CPI (M) is part of the growing massive global public protests to force Israel to immediately declare a ceasefire, and the implementation of the UN mandated two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders.”

Among others, the party’s central panel, while referring to the Manipur situation, said, “The situation in Manipur continues to deteriorate. This clearly demonstrates the total failure of the Modi Government and the BJP’s double-engine government in handling and controlling the situation.”

It demanded immediate removal of the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Notably, hundreds of people lost their lives while thousands other were forced to take refuge in the relief camps following ethnic clashes erupting in the northeastern state on May 3.