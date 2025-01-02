CPI(M) leader Tarigami expresses concern over suspension of cancer treatment fund for poor in J&K

CPI(M) MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday expressed concern over halting of the Cancer Treatment and Management Fund for Poor (CTMFFP) scheme, leaving patients struggling to afford treatment.

Tarigami said that the scheme, which has been on hold since July 2024, was a lifeline for hundreds of cancer patients in Jammu and Kashmir who cannot afford the high costs of treatment.

“This scheme was a great boon for patients as it provided critical support to families in such distressing times. Its suspension has left many in dire need of financial assistance,” he said.

The CPI(M) leader said there is a growing number of cancer cases in the region. He urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to expedite the clearance of pending cases and allocate adequate funds to resume the scheme.

“The financial assistance not only helped cover treatment costs but also provided relief for families burdened with the expenses of medicines and other essentials,” he said.

He added that immediate steps should be taken to reinstate the scheme, as it plays a vital role in supporting families who cannot afford the hefty costs of cancer treatment.