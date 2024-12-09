CPI MP Sandosh Kumar slams BJP’s “shameful attempt” to shield Adani

In a scathing response to the BJP’s allegations linking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi to Hungarian-American businessman George Soros, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar accused the ruling party of orchestrating a “deliberate and shameful” attempt to protect Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

“It’s very clear that this is a well-calculated, deliberate, and shameful attempt to save Adani,” Kumar said.

“The ruling front is trying to shield Adani, but the entire opposition is united in this regard, and we will not allow this,” he added.

His remarks came shortly after Opposition MPs staged a protest in the Parliament premises over allegations against Adani, who was recently indicted in a bribery case by the United States.

The BJP has claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stem from a report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists.

According to the BJP, the OCCRP is funded by the US State Department and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros.

The BJP further alleged that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, which it claims is linked to an organization financed by the George Soros Foundation.

This organization, according to the BJP, had previously supported propaganda advocating for Kashmir’s independence.