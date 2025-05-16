Congress dharna against Vijay Shah in MP

More than a dozen MLAs of the opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh sat on a dharna inside the Governor House at Bhopal on Friday, demanding the immediate sacking of State Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah for his derogatory comments hinting at Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Quereshi.

The delegation, led by State Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, met Governor Mangubhai Patel and submitted a memorandum against the BJP State Government and Vijay Shah.

After meeting the Governor, the Congress MLAs wore black aprons and sat on a dharna inside the Governor’s House premises.

The police subsequently took the MLAs in custody and led them out of the Governor’s House.

Outside the Governor’s House, Singhar alleged that on the one hand, the BJP is taking out Tiranga Yatras, but on the other, its own cabinet minister is insulting the Armed Forces and a woman officer.

Singhar charged that the Mohan Yadav government is not sacking Vijay Shah despite an FIR registered against him on the orders of the High Court.

Singhar questioned whether the BJP is above the Nation, the High Court, and the Armed Forces. He asserted that the Congress protests will continue till Vijay Shah either resigns on his own or CM Dr Mohan Yadav dismisses him.