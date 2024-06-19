CPI Kerala secretary rules out replacement of CM

Amid reports of Communist Party of India’s (CPI) leaders’ severe criticism against Pinarayi Vijayan while reviewing Lok Sabha elections results at the Thiruvananthapuram district council, the Left party’s Kerala secretary Binoy Viswam said despite the significant defeat of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the CPI does not support the replacement of the incumbent chief minister.

In an interview given to a Malayalam news channel, Binoy Viswam on Wednesday clarified that the CPI does not perceive the chief minister as corrupt.

“CPI-M alone cannot be blamed for the defeat. Everyone is responsible for it,” he said.

He also stated that it should be examined how perceptions about communist leaders have changed in the present times from earlier when the people dismissed the allegations against the communist rulers.

The CPI Kerala secretary accused those who reveal the discussions going on in the party forums as spies.