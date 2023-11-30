CPI in Kerala not to replace state secretary despite health issues

The CPI state executive committee meeting held here on Thursday decided not to replace party’s state secretary Kanam Rajendra from his position. There were reports that Kanam would be removed from his position after his right foot was amputated due to diabetes recently.

While deciding to allow Kanam Rajendra to continue as state secretary, the committee has approved two assistant secretaries to take his responsibilities for the time being.

Kanam Rajendran, who has been away from active politics for a long time due to health issues, asked the party’s national leadership for a leave three months after his foot was amputated.

The move of the Kanam supporters was to grant the leave to the secretary and assign assistant secretary PP Suneer the duties of the secretary. However, the move didn’t work.

Kanam’s supporters though if Suneer, who is the junior among the assistant secretaries, is given the charge, Kanam could easily return to the post of secretary after the end of his leave.

The people in the party who oppose him tried to replace him in view of his present health condition. There is a section in the party which believes that with the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, Kanam Rajendran continuing as party state secretary would be good for the party.