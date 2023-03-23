CP Joshi appointed Rajasthan BJP president

Lok Sabha MP from Chittorgarh C P Joshi is the new Rajasthan State BJP president. He replaced Satish Poonia, who completed his over three years tenure on the post.

Making an announcement ahead of assembly polls due later in December this year, the BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh said Joshi’s appointment comes with immediate effect.

He played an important role in the development of Chittorgarh’s Bhadesar Panchayat Samiti in the year 2000-05. He has a B Com degree from Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur. He was also the Vice President, Student Union, Government Senior Secondary School, Chittorgarh.