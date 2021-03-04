The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.77 Crore today.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 and vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

A total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.

These include 68,38,077HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 30,82,942HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 60,22,136 FLWs (1stdose), 54,177 FLWs (2nd dose), 14,95,016 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,18,939beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

Total 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the forty-eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 8,34,141beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,59,813 HCWs and FLWsreceived 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.