COVID vaccination for 12-14 age group to start from 16 march: Mandaviya

The government will start COVID vaccination of children in the 12-14 year age group from 16 March, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced today.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said ”If children are safe, the nation is safe. I am happy to announce that from 16 March, the vaccination of children in the age group 12-13 and 13-14 will begin.”

बच्चे सुरक्षित तो देश सुरक्षित! मुझे बताते हुए खुशी है की 16 मार्च से 12 से 13 व 13 से 14 आयुवर्ग के बच्चों का कोविड टीकाकरण शुरू हो रहा है। साथ ही 60+ आयु के सभी लोग अब प्रिकॉशन डोज लगवा पाएँगे। मेरा बच्चों के परिजनों व 60+ आयुवर्ग के लोगों से आग्रह है की वैक्सीन जरूर लगवाएँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2022

Simultaneously, he tweeted that those above the age of 60 would be able to take precaution shots.

Mandaviya appealed to the parents of the children and those above 60 that they must get the vaccine.

In another tweet, the minister noted that the country’s current COVID-19 active caseload (36,168) was the lowest in 675 days. He said 2,503 new cases in the last 24 hours were the lowest in 680 days.

Together, we will emerge stronger! ⬇️ India's current COVID-19 active caseload (36,168) is the lowest in 675 days ⬇️ 2,503 new cases in the last 24 hours are lowest in 680 days The fight is NOT over yet! Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour. 📖 https://t.co/708Ty8UcC7 pic.twitter.com/Cxe1wAu7NF — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2022

He, however, cautioned that the fight against the virus was not over yet and asked the people to continue following COVID appropriate behaviour. ”Together, we will emerge stronger!”, he added.