Owing to the increasing number of coronavirus infected people in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, the district administration on Thursday, has made testing of Covid-19 mandatory along with the provision of FIR against those who refuse to get their test done.

Instructions issued by the district administration made it clear that the corona test has been made mandatory given the sharp rise in Covid-infection rate in the state, especially in the capital.

Anyone with corona like symptoms will have to undergo the mandatory test and if the concerned person refuses to comply, an FIR would be lodged against him. Besides, an area will immediately be declared a containment zone if more than 5 positive cases are found there.

Expressing his concern over the negligence by the officers in the fight against the pandemic, district collector S Bharathi Dasan has earmarked 13 zones afresh in the city and an officer of Deputy Collector level has been appointed as the Incident Commander.

The addresses and mobile numbers of the test takers will be crosschecked. If there is a possibility of a person being infected by active surveillance or any other means, it is mandatory to get the person tested. An FIR should be lodged for refusal, the new guidelines stated.

The new norms were necessitated after complaints that the names and addresses of many patients were found wrong in the contact list. This delayed the process of tracing the contacts.

Covid positivity has been rising at an alarming rate in Chhattisgarh with the tally of total corona infected people crossing 18,500 on Friday.

At least 1051 new Covid positive cases were reported till Friday afternoon, whereas the death tally reached 168 across the state.