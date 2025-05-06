Portion of food joint of alleged love jihad mastermind demolished

Teams of the Bhopal District Administration and police demolished a major portion of the ‘Club 90’s’ Restaurant allegedly built on an encroached land late Monday evening.

The restaurant is owned by Farhan Khan, the alleged mastermind of the cases of alleged rape, blackmail, and intimidation of some Hindu girls by a group of Muslim boys in Bhopal.

A three-member team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) carried out an inspection of the restaurant earlier on Monday as part of its ongoing inquiry into the alleged ‘love jihad’ cases.

The team also visited a private engineering college, ‘Technocrats Institute of Technology’, where most of the victims and accused once studied. The college is located near Hathai Kheda dam on the outskirts of Bhopal, and Farhan’s Club 90’s restaurant is situated very close to the college.

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is also set to begin its own inquiry into the alleged love jihad case soon.

According to the police, presently there are six main accused, of them, five have been arrested while one is absconding. Around seven women have lodged separate but similar FIRs against the accused.

The police have booked the accused on charges of rape, blackmail, and intimidation under the Freedom of Religion Act, the POCSO Act.