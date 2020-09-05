Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Covid-19 situation in the national capital is under control and the rise in the number of cases is due to the increase in the number of tests.

“The numbers of Covid Cases are rising because more and more tests are being done every day. The more we test the more we find out about cases. In a way, we have launched a counter-attack on Coronavirus,” Delhi CM said.

He further said that his government has doubled the testing.

“Delhi declares war on Corona. We have doubled testing, started testing at markets, bus stands, Mohalla Clinics etc. Test, test, test. Isolate infected people and provide them good treatment. I have told officers not to worry if the numbers increase due to multifold testing,” he said.

“Positivity rate is close to 8 per cent. The case fatality rate is around 0.5 per cent. The situation in Delhi is under control,” CM added.

“Out of 5,000 beds, 1,600-1,700 beds are occupied by those who belong to other states,” he added.

Yet another highest single-day surge in the coronavirus cases has been recorded in India on Saturday as 86,432 cases of coronavirus was recorded taking the caseloads past 40-lakh mark.

As per the Union Health Ministry website, the total number of cases stands at 40,23,179, which is not far behind Brazil, the world’s second-worst coronavirus-affected nation.

As of now, Brazil has recorded 40,91,801 showing initial signs of easing in the spread of the virus.

The national capital, which is resuming metro rail services from Monday, has seen a rise in the coronavirus cases over the last few days after a brief drop in the cases.

On Friday, Delhi reported 2,914 fresh infections, its highest one-day spike in 69 days. Delhi now has over 1.85 lakh cases, while the death count jumped to 4,513, authorities said.