Covid precaution dose to be available to 18+ age group from Sunday

The government has decided to make available precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the 18+ population group from 10 April, it was announced here today.

”The administration of precaution dose to 18+ population through private vaccination centres would start from 10th April (Sunday), 2022,” an official statement said.

All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose would be eligible for a precaution dose.

So far, about 96 per cent of the 15+ population in the country has received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of the 15+ population has received both doses.

More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and the 60+ population group. Nearly 45 per cent of the 12-14 years age group has also received the first dose.

The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for the first and the second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and the 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated, the statement added.