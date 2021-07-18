With the reporting of fresh 66 fatalities, the total deaths due to Covid-19 in Odisha crossed 5,000 mark on Sunday. Now, the death toll stands at 5,058.

According to the state health department, the highest 23 deaths were reported from Khurda district, eight in Ganjam district and six in Mayurbhanj & Sundargarh districts each.

Similarly, five casualties were recorded in Boudh district while three deaths occurred in each of Bargarh & Nayagarh, two each in Gajapati, Kendrapara & Puri and one each from Bhadrak, Bolangir, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Kandhamal district.

However, the above list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19, the department said.

Meanwhile, the State has also reported 2,215 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, of which, 1,272 cases are from quarantine centres, while the remaining 943 are local contact cases.

So far, 9,54,326 Covid-29 cases have been detected in Odisha, of which 9,27,926 patients have recovered from the disease. The active cases in the State are 21,289.