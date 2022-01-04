Covid-19 continues to spread exponentially, daily positivity rate increases to 3.24 per cent

With 1892 new Omicron Covid-19 cases reported from various parts of the country on Tuesday and daily positivity rate increasing to 3.24 per cent, the Covid pandemic has started spreading exponentially in almost all parts of the country adding 37379 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours.

Most of the Omicron cases, however, have been reported from Maharashtra (568), Delhi (383) and Kerala (185). According to the tests conducted so far, the new variant has been reported in 23 states and Union Territories, while four states (Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Manipur) reported only one case each, said a senior officer of the Health Ministry.

The exponential increase in active cases could be judged from the fact that on December 26 total number of active cases were mere 76,766, which has increased to 1,71,830—123 per cent increase in just nine days. Even the daily positivity rate has also increased from 0.74 per cent (on December 26) to 3.24 per cent on Tuesday—more than four times in just nine days, revealed the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

Most of the cases reported are from populated towns of the states and rural areas are still unaffected by the new variant of the virus, admitted a senior officer of the Health Ministry. Government also claimed that the recovery rate has not shown any alarming concern as it continues to hover over 98 per cent.

He also said that as of now, there is no alarming increase in hospital admissions due to Covid-19 and most of the new detected cases were being treated at home.

On the vaccination front, India’s vaccination coverage has also increased to 146.7 crore doses, while 19.69 crore unused vaccines doses are still lying with the states and Union Territories, the Ministry said. The Ministry said there are enough vaccines available in the country to carry forward its vaccination programme.