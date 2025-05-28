COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh rise to 38; one death reported in Firozabad

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is rising rapidly. As of Wednesday, the total number of active cases in the state has reached 38.

In a concerning development, a 78-year-old COVID-positive patient with a head injury passed away in Firozabad.

Meanwhile, in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally scheduled in Kanpur on May 30, all VVIPs and officials who will be near the dais are required to undergo routine COVID testing.

According to health officials, the highest number of cases have been reported from Noida, where 19 people have tested positive. This is followed by 14 cases in Ghaziabad, two in Varanasi, and one case each in Lucknow, Firozabad, and Jalaun.

Among these, the patient from Firozabad has succumbed to the virus.

On Tuesday, Noida had reported 11 new COVID cases. The number of active cases in Noida now stands at 19, with all patients in home isolation.

In Ghaziabad, two additional infections were detected, including a four-month-old child. The total number of active cases in the district has reached 14. Thirteen of them are in home isolation, while the infant has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Officials also reported two new cases in Varanasi on Tuesday. A resident doctor and a lab technician from the Department of Microbiology at IMS BHU tested positive and are currently in home isolation.

In Lucknow, one new case was recorded on Tuesday. A 60-year-old resident of Ashiana tested positive after returning from a Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand with family members. The patient is reportedly recovering well.