Country’s borders were unsafe under Congress rule: Mohan Yadav

In a fierce attacked on the Congress, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav questioned the working system of the previous Opposition governments.

Yadav, while addressing an election meeting here on Wednesday in support of Union minister and BJP candidate Pankaj Choudhary, said the country’s borders were unsafe during the Congress rule.

“The entire country was in disarray due to scams. Rahul Gandhi had torn up the cabinet decision. Today, the country has become strong under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pakistan made a mistake twice and we entered their house and killed them. As soon as the government came to power with majority, Article 370 was abolished from Kashmir,” he said.

The MP CM said the entire country knows that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, but Congress does not know this. If Lord Ram does not smile in Ayodhya, where then will he smile? Ayodhya Dham is shining today. All the Dhams of the country will be filled with joy in this manner.

He said India is the largest democracy in the world. The number of youth is highest here. Congress people made fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking how a tea seller would be able to run the government, but now, the entire world has acknowledged the strength of our PM, he claimed.