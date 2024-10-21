Country will always be indebted to police personnel for their supreme sacrifices: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah Monday hailed the country’s security forces and said during the past decade, Left Wing Extremism, unrest in Kashmir and the North-East has come to an end due to their dedication.

Shah paid homage to the martyrs at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on Police Commemoration Day.

Addressing on the occasion, he said there was disruption of peace in Jammu & Kashmir, Left-wing extremism affected areas and the Northeast for decades but in the past decade, the government has succeeded in establishing peace due to the dedication and efficiency of the security forces, however, he stressed that the fight is not over yet.

According to the Union Home Minister, emerging threats like drones, narcotics trade, cybercrime, attempts to spread unrest through Artificial Intelligence (AI), conspiracies to incite religious sentiments, infiltration, smuggling of illegal weapons, and acts of terror are the challenges faced by the country, however, he assured that ”no matter how big the threats and challenges are, they cannot stand in the face of the unwavering resolve of the soldiers”.

He further said that the Jawans of the police forces safeguard the country’s borders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kibithu.

Shah said that the personnel of the police forces were always guarding countrymen and the borders, whether it is day or night, during festivals or disasters, extreme heat, rain, or cold waves.

The HM hailed that police force, saying that there has been a tradition amongst them of making the supreme sacrifice for the security of the country.

Shah said that ”The central structure at the National Police Memorial symbolises the unwavering commitment of our soldiers towards duty, their profound patriotism, and their willingness to make the supreme sacrifice.”

He mentioned that on this very day in 1959, 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel bravely faced the Chinese army and sacrificed their lives, and after becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi decided to build a police memorial in the heart of Delhi to honour the sacrifice of these soldiers.

He added that 36,468 police personnel have laid down their lives for the safety and security of the country, and also mentioned that in the last one year, 216 police personnel sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, and the country would forever be indebted to these brave soldiers.

Shah added that the country also has a proud history where brave soldiers, from the icy and treacherous peaks of the Himalayas to the harsh deserts of Kutch and Barmer, and the vast oceans, safeguard the nation fearlessly, ensuring its security.

The Home Minister said that the sacrifice of the jawans who laid down their lives for the country will not go in vain, and pointed out that due to their sacrifices, the security of the country will be ensured and by 2047, India will emerge as a developed nation.