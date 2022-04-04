Corporates donate Rs 921.95 cr to National Parties in FY 2019-20; BJP receives the highest

BJP received the maximum donations of Rs 720.407 cr from 2025 corporate donors followed by INC which received a total contribution of Rs 133.04 cr from 154 corporate donors, and NCP received Rs 57.086 cr from 36 corporate donors, stated a data shared by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

As per the statistics, during FY 2019-20, the voluntary contributions above Rs 20,000 from corporate/business houses of INC, NCP and BJP are 96%, 95% and 92% respectively.

The BSP has not been considered for analysis in this report as the party has declared that it received no voluntary contributions above Rs 20,000 from any donor during this period as well as during the time period since 2004.

CPI also did not declare any income from corporate for FY 2019-20 and hence has not been taken up for analysis for this period, stated ADR.

According to ADR, national parties have received the maximum corporate donations of Rs 921.95 cr in the FY 2019-20 (during which the 17th Lok Sabha elections were held), followed by Rs 881.26 cr in the FY 2018-19 and Rs 573.18 cr in the FY 2014-15 (during which the 16th Lok Sabha elections were held).

Corporate donations received in FY 2019-20 constituted 24.62% of the total corporate donations received between FY 2012-13 and 2019-20.

According to ADR, between FY 2012-13 and 2019-20, donations from corporates to National parties increased by 1024%, with a drop in the percentage of corporate donations in FY 2015-16, stated ADR.

Donations from corporates to National parties increased by 109% between FY 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Some of the top corporate donors to National Parties include Prudent Electoral Trust, which was the top donor to two of the National parties namely BJP and INC in the FY 2019-20. The Trust donated 38 times in a single year to the two parties each, amounting to a total of Rs 247.75 cr, added ADR in its analysis report.