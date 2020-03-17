Taking a step ahead in prevention and precautions against Coronavirus, the health department has set up a control room to report suspected cases in the district apart from the 11 teams that are constituted for coordination.

Though no positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the district so far the health department here has set up a control room where people can report any suspected cases of Coronavirus 24×7.

Sharing the information in this regard, Dr Rajkumar, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), said that a 24×7 functional control room has been established in the CMO office where a telephone number (0121-2662244) has been issued on which people can report about Corona and related issues.

Also, an 11 member team of health officials and staff has also been constituted that will work to deal with the situation, he said adding that the work of this team is surveillance, coordination, taking care of logistics, and providing the required support in dealing with the situation.

Meanwhile, 9 out of 13 samples of suspected Corona patients sent from the district for testing have been found negative. Reports are awaited for the remaining four samples. Also, 28 persons who have traveled overseas are under surveillance while another list of 131 has been received after analyzing which the health department will identify the cases from the district.

As a precautionary measure, District Magistrate Anil Dhingra has issued an order for the closure of all multiplexes, cinema halls, swimming pools, and gyms in the district till March 31.

Also, the leaves of the entire health staff sanctioned earlier have been canceled till April 4 and they have been directed to remain at their respective health centers and hospitals.

An advisory has also been issued by the health department for all the malls, shopping centers, and theaters regarding the spread of coronavirus.

CMO Rajkumar told that all malls, shopping centers, and theaters are advised to keep a check on people showing the symptoms of Corona. If anyone is found to have symptoms of the virus or even fever and cold they should be returned.

“Apart from the screening, they should conduct proper mopping of floors and furniture by Sodium hypochlorite in order to keep the place sanitized. Posters creating awareness regarding the disease and precautions were also distributed during the meeting,” informed the CMO.