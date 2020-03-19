The Central government on Thursday evening issued an advisory as the death toll due to the COVID-19 coronavirus rose to four, the latest being reported from Punjab.

A 72-year-old man, who had returned from Germany via Italy, had died at a hospital in Punjab’s Nawanshahr district after severe chest pain. His samples have tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

Listing out a few measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus infection, the Government has asked persons above the age of 65 and children below the age of 10 to stay at home.

“State Governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives/govt. servants/medical professionals are advised to remain at home,” the notification read.

Railways and Civil Aviation departments have been directed to suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and diyangjan category.

The Centre has further requested States to enforce work-from-home for private sector employees except those working in emergency and essential services.

To reduce crowding, all Group B and C Central government employees will be directed to attend offices on alternate weeks and staggered timings will be extended to the employees.

Also, no scheduled international commercial flights will be allowed to land in India from March 22 for one week.

The directions come as India reported 167 cases.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs briefed media on the measures being taken by the Government in the wake of novel Coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry said it is strengthening the COVID Control room. “Right now 25-30 people are working in the control room. They work in shifts. We are getting about 400 e-mails and 1000 calls in a day,” said MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the developments on a regular basis and the efforts are on to control the pandemic.

“PM is monitoring developments on a regular basis. The government’s efforts are on to control this pandemic. MEA has set up a Covid-19 control room with 24/7 helplines. Beefing up the control room to respond to specific queries coming from specific countries,” he said.

The MEA has further advised those stranded in other countries to remain where ever they are to stay safe.

“It is not advisable for people to move from one place to another. These restrictions are temporary. If Indians are stuck anywhere, our advice is stay there. Embassies will help them out. We are trying to do our best,” Ravi said.

Talking about pilgrims and students stuck in Iran, he said, “The situation in Iran is very severe. The disease is widespread. We are assisting and taking a view on what our response should be. Some pilgrims and students are still there. Our embassy and mission is in control. The positives are being segregated from the negatives.”

“We have evacuated 590 people from Iran where the situation is very severe. Indians infected with coronavirus in Iran have been segregated and taken care of very well. We believe they will recover and we will bring them back,” he added.

He further said the Government is planning to evacuate the next batch of Indians from Italy this weekend.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said restaurants in Delhi will remain closed till March 31. “Eating at restaurants will be prohibited but take away of foods or delivery of food will continue,” he said, announcing several steps to combat the coronavirus outbreak and asking citizens not to panic.

The Delhi government has further banned gatherings of 20 or more people at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state.

Earlier, 50 or more people were not allowed to gather.