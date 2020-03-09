The confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have reached 42 in India with new cases being reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, a three-year-old child from Kerala has also been confirmed with the virus.

On Sunday, five fresh cases — including three who evaded screening on return from Italy — were reported in Kerala, prompting the government on Sunday to sound a renewed alert.

In view of the rising cases, several primary schools have been shut across the country including the national capital till March 31.

Assam, too, has quarantined at least 400 people after they came in contact with an American tourist who tested positive for the virus in Bhutan after travelling through the state recently.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also denied entry to any foreign cruise ships to dock at Indian ports till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

A suspected Coronavirus patient, who returned from Saudi Arabia, died in the government Medical College in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Sunday, a senior official said. The ailing youth at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital breathed his last early evening on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, a resident of Nabagram, fell sick while returning home on Saturday after flying to the NSCBI Airport here earlier in the day from Saudi Arabia, where he used to work as a cleaner.

One of the doctors who examined him felt it is a suspected case of coronavirus. But he also had uncontrolled blood sugar, which could have also caused his death, according to hospital authorities. His reports are awaited.

In another case, a 76-year-old man, who recently returned from a trip to Iran, has died in Ladakh after showing symptoms associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

The global death toll due to COVID-19 coronavirus has surged above 3,500 and the virus has infected almost 105,000 in 100 countries and territories.

The main countries affected are mainland China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France and Germany.

Mainland China had 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday taking the total accumulated number of confirmed cases to 80,735. The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,119,

Italy on Sunday recorded the second-highest coronavirus toll in the world, after reporting a sharp jump in deaths and overtaking South Korea on infections. The number of fatalities nearly tripled, rising from 133 to 366 Sunday.