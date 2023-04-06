Corona positive cases in Rajasthan touch 100 mark

Since March 1, the Corona-19 cases have been surging in Rajasthan. On Thursday, 100 positive cases, along with two Covid deaths, were reported on a single day in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Govind Singh Dotasara, state PCC president, are among those who are infected by the virus.

Rajasthan had become Covid-19-free state for the first time on January 2, as no patient was diagnosed with corona in all the 33 districts of the state.

One patient succumbed to Coronavirus each in Baran and Kota districts, whereas Jaipur reported a maximum of 21 positive cases followed by Rajsamand with 13. Jodhpur 10, Bikaner 9, Alwar, Chittorgarh and Udaipur 7 each, and one to four at other places in the state. There are still 294 active cases getting treatments at various hospitals.

From January 1, 2023 till Thursday Covid-19 claimed 13 lives as the patients’ figure rose to 1,31,6353, an increase of 862 cases. Since March 2020, the state reported 9,666 casualties attributed to the dreaded disease.