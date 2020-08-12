Even as the police is yet to make any arrest in the rape of six-year-old girl, who was kidnapped and brutally raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district on Thursday, she remains in a critical condition. A photo of the accused has been released,three days after the police had released sketches of the three accused on the basis of the statements of the girl’s parents and neighbours.

The Hapur police have also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Dalpat, the accused in the rape of a six-year-old girl, even as the police continue to hunt for him.

“Whoever can provide information about this man will be given a reward of ₹ 50,000. The name of the person who gives the information will not be revealed,” the police said.

The police has also released photographs of search operations that show the cops looking for the accused in the area where the child was raped after being kidnapped.

The survivor was kidnapped and brutally raped last Thursday and is presently admitted in the Meerut Medical College where her condition remains critical.

She was kidnapped from outside her home in the Garh Mukhteshwar area, reportedly by a man on a motorcycle.

When her parents reported her missing, the police launched a search. She was found the next morning, unconscious and soaked in her own blood, behind bushes not far from her village.

A medical examination confirmed rape. The girl was rushed to a specialised hospital in Meerut and has been through at least one surgery. The doctors say that she is stable but not yet out of danger.

The hospital where the girl is admitted,the principal of the Meerut Medical College, SK Garg, said that she will need treatment for a long duration and even more surgeries need to be done.