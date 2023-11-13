Cop injured in mob attack on police team in Bihar

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank officer sustained injuries after a group of people attacked a police team in Bihar’s Rohtas district, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night. The ASI was identified as Aneesh Kumar, a resident of Saharsa. He was deployed at the town police station in Sasaram city.

He was leading a rapid response team called DIAL 112.

“We received information about two groups that were involved in violence in the Sagar locality. Accordingly, we sent a team there. As soon as our team reached the spot, a violent mob attacked the vehicle. They have dragged the ASI outside the vehicle and threshed him. He sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the Sadar hospital in Sasaram,” said an officer of the town police station.

A video in this regard also went viral on social media where the accused can be seen attacking the police personnel.

“We are identifying the accused on the basis of viral video and CCTV. They will be booked under the relevant sections for creating obstruction in government duty and attempting to murder,” the officer