Police found murdered in Kanpur

A constable posted in Kanpurs Bilhaur police station was found brutally murdered on Thursday.

Another constable who went to his room discovered his throat had been slit and his body lying on the bed.

After receiving information about the event, the in charge of the Bilhaur police station, SP Outer, and Circle Officer Bilhaur went to the scene to investigate.

Desh Deepak Kumar, a 30-year-old constable from Firozabad, was killed.

He used to rent a room near the police station and reside there. When he did not reply to calls, a colleague officer arrived in his room.

The constable’s family had been notified, and the body had been taken for a post-mortem, according to a police spokesperson.

He said that since there was no forced entry in the room, it appeared that someone close to the deceased had committed the crime.

The constable was married two months ago.

(with inputs from IANS)