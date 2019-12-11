A 55-year-old head constable has been booked for sodomizing a 13-year-old Dalit boy over the weekend, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj.

The incident took place on December 6 when the boy had accompanied his father to Sikandarpur Vaishya police station in connection with a land dispute case, according to the police.

The accused, identified as Tribhuwan Singh, allegedly took the boy to his rented accommodation on the pretext of treating him to lunch at a nearby eatery and sodomized him.

The head constable has been suspended from the department.

Kasganj Superintendent of Police Sushil Ghule said, “Prima facie the allegations are true. The boy has, in his statement, said that the accused constable took him to his house, asked him to remove his clothes and sodomized him.”

“The boy later ran away to the police station where his father was recording statement. Though the accused has no criminal record during his service, I have removed him from the station to ensure impartial inquiry.”

The police registered a case against Singh under several IPC sections for unnatural offences and punishment for assault or criminal force, besides relevant sections of POCSO and SC/ST Acts, after the victim’s father lodged the complaint.