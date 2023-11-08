Convinced of defeat, Rahul went to Kedarnath: Yogi in MP

Continuing his blistering attack on the Congress party and its leader, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said as the party is set to lose the elections, Rahul Gandhi has gone to Kedarnath to propitiate gods in times of crisis.

On the second consecutive day of his campaign for the BJP in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on Wednesday, Adityanath Yogi said: “Convinced that Congress is losing badly in the assembly elections, the semi-finals of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Rahulji ran away from the election scene. He lacks the guts to face the elections.”

He added: “The absence of the former Congress president at the crucial last moments of the elections shows that neither his party nor the public takes him seriously.”

Hitting out at the party further, Yogi alleged when the Congress was in power at the Centre and in the state, it had abandoned victims of the Kedarnath tragedy.

“People kept wandering for many months, but the government did not come to their help. Modiji, as the chief minister of Gujarat, sought permission from the Centre to help the victims but was denied it. They destroyed Kedarnath, but when PM Modi and the Uttarakhand government got an opportunity, they beautified Kedarnath Dham. If you hold a flower in your hand, its fragrance and softness will give you pleasure, but if you hold a scorpion in your hand, it will definitely bite.”

The UP CM narrated the story of the transformation of Uttar Pradesh in the last six and a half years and invited the people of Madhya Pradesh to come to Ayodhya.

Urging people to vote for the BJP candidate Brijendra Pratap Singh from Panna assembly constituency, he said, “This entire area is connected to Budelkhand of UP. People go from here to there for education, health, employment and farming, hence this area is not far from us. The activities going on in both the states have an impact on each other’s areas.”

He added, “We are building a new Noida. It took 46 years to build Noida near Delhi, which is spread over an area of 33,000 acres of land. We are going to settle in 38,000 acres in Jhansi and Bundelkhand in the first phase itself. New industries will be established here and the youth will get employment. Be it UP, Madhya Pradesh, the aim of both the governments is to serve the people.”

Making an appeal to the people to vote in favour of Shishupal Yadav from the Prithvipur assembly constituency, Yogi Adityanath said there was a better security environment under the BJP Government. “Now, no one can infiltrate into India and kill innocent civilians. No one can snatch away the food from the poor. We are seeing India changing under the leadership of PM Modi and Madhya Pradesh changing under the leadership of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan”, he remarked.

Yogi further said Madhya Pradesh, where agriculture was in bad shape previously, is in the forefront in the rate of agricultural development today. Madhya Pradesh is no longer a BIMARU state and is developing fast, he added. “This momentum should continue. If Congress is the problem, the BJP is the solution. If you want a solution, then make the BJP win. Prithvipur is surrounded by Lalitpur and Jhansi. This problem will be solved in Bhopal as well as Lucknow. Only Ram devotees will give the darshan of Ram, hence let BJP win,” Yogi pointed out.

Seeking votes for Narendra Shivaji Patel from the Udaipura assembly constituency of the Raisen district, Surendra Patwa from Bhojpura, Dr. Tribhuvan Ram Chaudhary from Sanchi and Dr. Rampal Singh from Silwani, CM Yogi Adityanath said elections are fought not by individuals, but by party ideology.

“This fight is also between two ideologies. On the one side, there is Congress, which has given only problems during its prolonged rule. During the time of Congress, LPG connection was either not available, or, if available, was only during festivals. People often had to face police batons to get a cylinder. But today, people are getting as much LPG as they need,” CM Yogi said.

He praised the farmers, saying: “Here, paddy crop is flourishing across many kilometers.” He said through the Narishakti Vandan Act, PM Modi has made arrangements to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women after delimitation.

The CM concluded by saying: “The work and the speed at which it is being done, has been possible only because of the double-engine government of the BJP. The Congress party does not have the capacity and strength to carry out development works.”