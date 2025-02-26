Controversy erupts over elevation of NIT-Calicut professor who praised Godse

A controversy has erupted in Kerala following the appointment of Dr. Shaija Andavan, a professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), who was previously embroiled in a controversy over a social media post praising Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, as the Dean of Planning and Development at the institute

According to an official order from the NIT-C Director, Shaija Andavan will assume her new role on March 7 for an initial term of two years. She will be replacing Dr. Priya Chandran, a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, whose term as Dean (Planning and Development) is coming to an end.

Advertisement

Her appointment has drawn strong opposition from sections of the faculty and student organizations, who allege that established seniority norms were bypassed. Some faculty members have questioned the process through which she was chosen, suggesting that her recent legal troubles and controversial past should have been taken into consideration before granting her a leadership role.

Advertisement

Congress Kozhikode district committee president Praveen Kumar said her appointment as dean should be revoked. “It shows that the RSS agenda is being implemented at the institutes under the central government. A professor who insulted Gandhiji is given a promotion. We will launch an agitation until her appointment is withdrawn,” he said.. The SFI, the student wing of CPI-M, called the appointment as unacceptable. The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI-M, has announced a protest march to NIT, Calicut

However, NIT-Calicut authorities have dismissed these allegations, asserting that Shaija Andavan’s appointment as dean was made following the statutes of the NIT Act.

The controversy surrounding Shaija Andavan dates back to January, 2024 when she posted a comment on Facebook stating, “Proud of Godse for saving India.” The comment was in response to an image of Godse shared by Hindutva advocate Krishna Raj. The post, made on Martyrs’ Day, which marks Gandhi’s assassination, led to widespread outrage and criticism from various quarters.

Following complaints from various organizations such as the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF), the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and the Indian Youth Congress, the Kunnamangalam police registered a case against Shaija Andavan under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot.She was questioned at her residence in Chathamangalam and later at the Kunnamangalam police station. On 20 February, 2024, she was granted bail by the Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court after appearing in person.