Controversy erupts over CPI-M leader’s alleged autobiography amid Kerala by-polls

As voting continues in the crucial bypolls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and the Chelakkara Assembly constituency, the alleged leak of excerpts from CPI-M leader and former LDF convener EP Jayarajan’s upcoming autobiography has sparked a political storm in Kerala.

The autobiography, reportedly set to be published by DC Books, is rumored to contain remarks critical of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. DC Books announced the book on November 12 on its Facebook page, sharing a cover image featuring the late EMS Namboothiripad and EP Jayarajan and claiming it would reveal “several inconvenient truths.”

“EP Jayarajan’s *Kattan Chaayayum Parippuvadayum – The Life of a Communist*, revealing many hard truths and candid reflections, is coming soon from DC Books,” read the post.

On Wednesday, several media outlets received a leaked document allegedly containing pages from the unpublished autobiography, with passages critical of the Pinarayi Vijayan government and the selection of P Sarin as the LDF candidate for the Palakkad Assembly constituency.

The autobiography purportedly criticizes the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, calling for corrective action within the party and the government. Jayarajan reportedly states that he was removed from his role as LDF convener without an opportunity to present his perspective.

He also expressed disapproval over the choice of former KPCC digital media convenor P Sarin as the LDF independent candidate in Palakkad, and suggested that the selection of PV Anwar in Chelakkara could harm the LDF’s prospects.

Jayarajan, a central committee member of the CPI-M, has denied finalizing any contract with DC Books or authoring the content currently circulating. He clarified that he has yet to complete the book.

“I am still working on my autobiography and have not authorized anyone to release it,” Jayarajan told the media. “Both DC Books and Mathrubhumi Books have approached me for rights, but I haven’t granted them to anyone. I saw the cover page for the first time today. This timing on election day is deliberate.”

He added, “Why would I release my book on election day, potentially harming my party? I am seeing this cover image for the first time today.”

Jayarajan alleged the release was part of a conspiracy timed to impact the election, promising to address the issue legally. “You’ll understand my position when I publish my book. I’ve now decided to release it soon,” he remarked.

Following Jayarajan’s statement denying any contract with DC Books, the publisher announced a delay in the release of ‘Kattan Chaayayum Parippuvadayum – The Life of a Communist,’ citing “technical reasons.”

Meanwhile, Jayarajan filed a complaint with the Director-General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday, alleging a smear campaign. He claimed news reports about the book were “fabricated and manipulated,” and described them as part of a “larger conspiracy” aimed at influencing Kerala’s bypolls.

CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan voiced support for Jayarajan, stating, “In this matter, we believe what E.P. Jayarajan has explained. He said he is still working on the autobiography and it is yet to be completed.”

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran stated that the issue would impact the by-election. LDF’s Palakkad candidate Dr Sarin said he would comment on the matter when the book is officially released.