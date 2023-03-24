Contribution of every citizen matters during ‘Amri Kaal’: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated projects worth about Rs 1,780 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi saying it was his government’s endeavour to ensure that every citizen contributed and no one was left behind in the development journey of India during the ”Amrit Kaal”.

Highlighting that the governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh believed in the service of the poor, he said that even though the people might call him the ‘Pradhan Mantri’, he himself held the belief that he was here only to serve the people.

Among other things, he laid the foundation stone of the Passenger Ropeway from Varanasi Cantonment station to Godowlia and a 55 MLD sewage treatment plant. He also dedicated 19 drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission and various projects under the Varanasi Smart City Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM expressed satisfaction that thousands of people in Varanasi were availing the benefits of government schemes.

Observing that even opening a bank account was a troublesome task before 2014, he said the situation has changed over the last nine years and even the poorest of the country today have ”Jan Dhan” bank accounts where assistance in the form of payments was directly credited by the government. “Be it a small farmer, businessman, or women’s self-help groups, getting a loan has become very easy through the Mudra Yojna,” he said.

He also noted that cattle and fish breeders have been given Kisan Credit Cards and street vendors have started receiving loans via the PM Svanidhi Yojna. “The government strives that every citizen contributes and none is left behind during the development journey of India in the Amrit Kaal,” he said.

Modi said that Kashi’s development was being talked about everywhere and every visitor was going back with new energy. He said that Kashi defied the apprehensions of people and succeeded in transforming the city.

He spoke of the simultaneous ‘darshan’ of the old and the new in Kashi and mentioned the global buzz around Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ganga Ghat work, and the longest river cruise. More than seven crore tourists visited Kashi in just one year. These tourists were creating new economic opportunities and employment in the city, he added.

The PM talked about the new development projects related to tourism and the beautification of the city. “Be it roads, bridges, railways, or airports, the connectivity to Varanasi has completely eased,” he said as he pointed out that the new ropeway project would take the connectivity in the city to a new level. He noted that it would boost the facilities of the city along with creating a new attraction for tourists.

The PM said the distance between the Banaras Cantonment Railway station and the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor would be covered within minutes after the completion of the ropeway while also easing traffic congestion in areas between the Cantonment Station and Godowlia.

He referred to people coming from adjoining cities and states who would be able to take a tour of the city in a short time frame.

The PM expressed happiness that along with Varanasi, the entire eastern Uttar Pradesh was turning into a hub of agriculture exports.

“Today Uttar Pradesh is adding new dimensions to every sector of development in the state,” the PM said. Noting that the Yogi government was completing the first year of its second term tomorrow, he said the chief minister has created a new record of being at the helm of the state for the longest time ever.

“Uttar Pradesh has emerged from the shadows of disappointment and is now treading the path of its aspirations and expectations,” he remarked.