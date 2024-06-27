Contribute in wholesome sys of discussion & debate: Dhankhar to RS members

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday urged the members of the Upper House of Parliament to contribute in a wholesome system of dialogue, discussion, deliberations and debate all being the essence of democracy.

Welcoming the Members on the commencement of the 264th session of Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar said, “Let us all work towards the blossoming of democracy.”

This is the first session after the recent general elections for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections in four states, the Vice President said.

“While exercising their franchise, the people of Bharat, the largest democracy in the world, have expressed their faith in our democratic polity and the values that underpin our Republic. The successful completion of this ‘Festival of Democracy’ is a matter of great pride and admiration for all of us,” Dhankhar said in his opening remarks on the commencement of the 264th session of Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman said this House has also got re-constituted partially after its recent biennial elections.

He also congratulated all the 61 newly elected/nominated Members of the House. “The members would surely fully exploit their potential and contribute towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people,” Dhankhar said.

Meanwhile, six newly-elected MPs from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar also took oath as Members of the Upper House of Parliament.

The Vice President also informed the House about the appointment of Union Minister and BJP MP J P Nadda as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also introduced his Council of Ministers in the Rajya Sabha.

Later, the House was adjourned till Friday.

The 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will conclude on July 3.