Contractual and daily wage employees to be regularized in HP

Himachal Pradesh government has decided to regularize the services of the contractual employees, who have completed two years of service as of 31 March, 2023.

A government spokesperson said that a notification has been issued by the state government here on Sunday.

Additionally, those who are due to complete two years of service by 30 September, 2023 will also be regularized after the said date, says the notification.

Furthermore, the state government has also decided to regularize services of the daily waged workers, who have completed four years of service as of 31 March, 2023, said the spokesperson, adding that those who are due to complete four years of services by 30 September 2023 will also be regularized accordingly.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the present state government is committed to the welfare of the employees and had taken various measures to benefit the State Government employees.

He said that despite the precarious financial conditions of the state, three percent Dearness Allowance had already been released to the employees and pensioners of the State government.

Sukhu said that the state government has also fulfilled the longstanding demand of the employees by reinstating the Old Pension Scheme for NPS employees.

This decision has benefitted 1.36 lakh employees, he said, adding that it would provide social security and the right to live a dignified life to all the employees, who have contributed immensely to the development of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the present state government has adopted a humanitarian approach to take decisions for the welfare of every section of society.