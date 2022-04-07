Continuous innovations being made in medical education in Madhya Pradesh

Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang has said that innovations are being made continuously in the field of medical education. Yet another step has been taken in the chain of these innovations by launching of the ‘Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission’. The mission will bring the latest technology, innovations and research of medical education and medical treatment at the national and international level to the medical students and doctors of Madhya Pradesh.

While inaugurating the Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission office, Minister Shri Sarang said that work will be done on various dimensions in the mission. MoUs will be signed with various medical institutions (government and private) of the country and abroad for education, research and treatment.

Programmes like training, capacity building, knowledge exchange, exposure visit programme etc. will be prepared for medical students and doctors. A knowledge exchange interactive digital platform will be developed to enable medical students and practitioners to share their experiences, research work and other innovations digitally with each other.

Minister Shri Sarang informed that work will be done on the use of latest technologies (Artificial Intelligence-AI) and modern software based on Google and Microsoft in the field of medical education and medical system.

*MoU with medical institutions for knowledge sharing*

Minister Shri Sarang informed that medical and academic exchange will take place with government and private medical institutions like Shankar Netralaya Chennai, Tata Cancer Hospital Mumbai, Fortis Gurgaon and Apollo Hospital along with use of medical robotics in the field of super specialty surgery for use of medical robotics, medicine system and treatment of serious diseases. MoUs will be signed with Columbia University of America for bone marrow transplant and with Emory University for medical research and treatment of infectious diseases. Eminent doctors of various disciplines of the country and abroad will sign an MoU for the treatment of complex diseases of the patients of the state, in which arrangements for health camp, medical consultation facility and surgery will be made in the Medical College hospital.

*Training and Exchange Programme for medical students and physicians*

Minister Shri Sarang informed that training and workshops will be conducted for medical students and doctors on the ongoing innovations in the field of medicine, new medical methods and medical research etc. in the country and abroad. In the Knowledge Exchange Exposure Program, arrangements will also be made for knowledge exchange exposure visits for medical students and doctors of government medical colleges in the country and abroad. The doctors and medical students of M.P. will be able to participate and extend support at the national and international level, which will result in specific training to enhance their competence.

*Knowledge Exchange Digital Platform*

Minister Shri Sarang informed that the doctors of the country and abroad will be together on the digital platform. By developing a digital platform, doctors and medical students of the state, as well as doctors working in famous medical institutions of the country and abroad after getting medical education from the state, will be registered on the digital platform and connected. The research work and innovations being done in the medical field will be published digitally. There will be provision for blogs, discussions and competitions for discussion and information regarding the latest medical techniques and genres. Educational activities and related videos etc. digital material will be made available on digital platforms, social media, YouTube etc.

*Assimilation of the latest medical technology*

Minister Shri Sarang informed that work will be done in the field of diagnosis and treatment by primary screening of patients with Artificial Intelligence based technology. Diabetic retinopathy can be identified at the primary stage of the disease itself. With the help of AI-based software developed by Google, the effect of diabetes on the eyes can be recognized at the primary level in the retina scan. This will help in preventing blindness as a complication of diabetes. With the joint collaboration of Google and Shankar Netralaya, AI based testing and treatment can be made accessible to medical students and doctors of medical colleges of the state through Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission. Apart from this, early detection of TB, brain stroke, brain tumour, heart disease, cancer including liver, prostate, bladder, colon cancer, breast cancer, bone cancer and thyroid using AI technology and dimensions of examination of patients will be developed through AI based digital pathology.

*To develop the dimension of machine learning and data analytics*

Minister Shri Sarang informed that various algorithms of investigation and treatment will be prepared with software based machine learning by collecting the data of examination and treatment of patients in medical college hospitals, which will help doctors and medical students to treat patients.

*Medical training with Virtual Technology Based VR devices*

Minister Shri Sarang informed that with the help of the latest aspect of medical technology ‘virtual technology based VR devices, virtual technology based training will be provided to the medical students they will be able to get closer to the experience of performing real medical procedures and trained well in clinical diagnosis and surgical skills.

*Use of 3D printing in medical field*

Minister Shri Sarang informed that the use of 3D printing makes it possible to provide medical professionals and medical students a new way of treating patients in multiple ways. With the use of 3D printing, better medical results can be achieved in surgery by creating replicas in the context of the development of prosthesis, teeth, bones and specific diseases of various organs.

*Establishment of incubation center for research and development of medical devices*

Minister Shri Sarang informed that an incubation center would be developed in Gandhi Medical College for research and development of new medical devices through Medical Knowledge Sharing Machine, so that new medical devices could be developed according to the need of the patients.

*Medical robotics*

Minister Shri Sarang informed that the use of medical robotics in the field of surgery leads to greater accuracy and better efficiency in surgical procedures. Due to the high cost of medical robots, specialist doctors and medical students do not receive training to work on robots during their studies. The medical knowledge-sharing mission will provide training for the use of medical robots in various surgical procedures of orthopedics, urology, neuro surgery by signing an MoU with the Center of Excellence in government and private sector medicine.

*Skill Development*

Minister Shri Sarang informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna, a skill development programme will be launched to provide special training to medical, nursing and paramedical students to equip them with skills in their field of work. Efforts will also be made to connect international level institutions including World Health Organization, UNICEF, World Bank with the aim of establishing Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission on the global platform.