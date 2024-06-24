Construction work of Ram temple will be completed by March, 2025: Mishra

The construction work of the Ram temple is expected to be completed by March next year.

“The work of the first floor of Ram Mandir will be completed by July. After this Ram Darbar will be established. The construction of the entire Ram temple including the ramparts will be completed by March 2025,” said Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra here on Sunday evening.

Mishra said that the idols of Ram Darbar to be installed on the first floor will be made of marble. For this, talks have been held with four sculptors from Rajasthan and tenders has also been floated. The tender will open by the end of this month and after this the sculptor will be selected.

He said that despite the scorching heat, a crowd of devotees is gathering in the court of Ramlala. Around one lakh devotees visit daily.

Talking on the news related to ban on sandalwood tilak and charanamrit in Ram temple went viral, the trust denied it.

There is no such instructions of not giving sandalwood tilak and Charanamrit. Everyone is being treated equally.

“Earlier, Chandan Tika and Charanamrit have not been given to the devotees because it is not possible. Only a few special people who came for darshan through the VIP route were given. It is completely misleading to say that tilak and Charanamrit are not being given,” he said.

After Pran Pratistha, till now about two crore devotees had darshan of Ram Lalla.