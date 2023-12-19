Construction of 2.4 lakh houses of NCR to be completed after UP Cabinet’s decision

In a major relief to around 2.4 lakh home buyers in the National Capital Region, mostly in Noida and Greater Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the completion of the unfinished work of the houses.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approving the recommendations of a committee chaired by former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Kant has recommended several means to assist the poor financial condition of the developers and remedy for quick allotment of the uncompleted flats.

Now, all the stalled projects will be completed and buyers will be able to get flats.

The state Cabinet also approved the issuance of municipal bonds for municipal corporations Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Agra; and provided funds for credit rating investment from the Establishment Development Fund.