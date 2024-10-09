Constitution of India our guiding light in J& k, says LG Sinha

Congratulating the National Conference (NC) led alliance for victory in J&K polls, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday stressed that the “Constitution of India is our guiding light and I urge all to work together for growth of J&K and welfare of people”.

In a social-media post, he wrote; “My heartiest congratulations to all the members elected to Legislative Assembly and NC-led alliance for victory in polls. Best wishes to them in the service of people”. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Jammu Kashmir and lauded the efforts of election officials, state police and security forces for peaceful, transparent, free and fair Assembly Elections in J&K.

The LG said; “I thank the people for empowering & strengthening democracy in UT of J&K. I laud the efforts of CEO J&K, EC officials, JKP and security forces for working tirelessly and diligently to uphold the sanctity of the ballot and successfully completing transparent, free & fair elections.The peaceful electoral process and participation of millions of voters is testimony to vibrant democracy and people’s faith in democratic values of the country. Today, J&K stands taller, guided by principles of good governance, people-first, social justice and social harmony,” Sinha added.

Meanwhile, NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah told newsmen in Srinagar that “My biggest fear is that will I be able to repay the trust that people have shown in us. There are many challenges. Some of them are inflation and unemployment. Our effort will be to minimise the differences that have grown between Jammu and Kashmir”. He asked; “Who gave birth to hatred in Jammu, did the Congress do it? The Home Minister also came, the Prime Minister also came, many of their ministers came to create hatred. We have never supported terrorism and will never do that”.

On the issue of nomination of five MLAs in the J & K Assembly, he said “Under the Constitution of India, this cannot be done. The government that comes to power nominates MLAs. We will knock at the door of the Supreme Court if they do so and we are hopeful that the Supreme Court will listen to our plea as per the Constitution and give us justice”.

Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra said “The mandate that was given to the NC-Congress alliance was against BJP’s hate politics, their atrocities on the Constitution, legal, social-cultural, religion level. Peoples’ votes were against it. People have answered to it. We will be fighting for statehood, the struggle will start afresh”.