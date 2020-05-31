Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday replied to the tweet of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s samosa meal by saying, “Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!

Earlier in the day, Morrison tweeted a picture of Indian Samosas which he claimed to be homemade along with mango chutney. He named it ‘ScoMosa’ which could be understood to be ‘Samosa by Scott Morrison’.

“Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch – including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him,” Scott Morrison said.

Replying on the tweet, PM Modi expressed his willingness to have Samosas together once the Covid-19 menace gets over.

“Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th,” he said.

Cases of coronavirus in India have reached approx 1,87,000 mark with over 5000 deaths. The country has extended the lockdown till June 30 with relaxations in non-containment zones.