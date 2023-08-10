Conman Kiran Patel arrested in Ahmedabad for alleged Rs 48 lakh fraud

Conman Kiran Patel, who faces half a dozen cheating cases already, was arrested on Thursday on charges of cheating a businessman in Gujarat’s Morbi of Rs 48 lakh.

Produced in court by the city police Crime Branch, Patel, and his wife Malini Patel, faces allegations of impersonation, breach of trust, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

The complaint against Patel, filed in May, details how he deceived businessman Bharat Patel by portraying himself as a Class 1 officer in 2017 and promising to assist in obtaining a permit from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for his chemical business.

Despite taking the hefty sum, Kiran Patel did not deliver on his promises, leading to further investigation. After looking into the matter in 2018, the businessman found that Kiran Patel had made no efforts to secure the required clearances.

These recent allegations add to six prior cases of cheating filed against Kiran Patel by the Gujarat Police.