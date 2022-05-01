Congress to brainstorm strategy to make a comeback in Chintan Shivir

The primary focus of the party is the economy and farmers’ issues. The party thinks that inflation is hitting the people hard. The rising prices of fuel and edible oils have disrupted the household budget and people are suffering because of price rise of flour to daily use items.

The party has been protesting over the issue of inflation all over the country.

Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said, “This is the governance model of the Prime Minister that he had increased the excise duty on petrol by 200 percent and excise duty on diesel by more than 500 percent, but if you ask that he reduce it, he will say I can’t do that, states have to do that. So is this a governance model?”

The other issue Congress is contemplating is to reach out to potential allies. In Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Jharkhand the party is part of the coalition government so there is not much of a problem. The trouble states are UP, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal where the regional parties are pitted against the Congress and the party has almost no presence in around 180 Lok Sabha seats which is a cause of concern. To get back its lost glory the party has to form alliances to be a formidable challenger in the states.

The major test will be in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh this year, then states like Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh go to the polls in 2023. These are the major states where Congress has to perform better and win elections to pose a challenge to the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

The Congress knows that the road ahead is not smooth but bumpy as the BJP is trying to play its cards carefully. The recent violence could affect Congress’s chances in the states where it is not capable of countering the polarising agenda.

The important committee on political matters will be headed by Mallikarjun Kharge, the committee of the economic matter by P. Chidambaram, and the committee on social justice will be headed by Salman Khurshid. Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been given prominence by being appointed a member of the economic committee.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a former Haryana Chief Minister, is heading the committee formed for the farmers which is going to be the prime focus of the party in the upcoming elections, while Malliakrjun Kharge, LoP in RS, and Ghulam Nabi Azad,a former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has been appointed a member in the committee of the political matter.

Former Union Ministers Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari are members of the committee on economy headed by P Chidambaram. Mukul Wasnik is heading the committee on organizations.

The Congress is holding a three-day brainstorming session — ‘Nav Sankalp Shivir’ — in Udaipur from May 13 and the focus would be the 2024 elections.

“The focus of the deliberations will be on the current political and economic situation and the challenges they pose to our society. Issues relating to the welfare and well-being of kisans and the khet mazdoors, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, religious and linguistic minorities, women, social justice and empowerment, and youth will also be discussed in detail.

“In addition, matters relating to organizational restructuring and strengthening will also be examined,” said a statement.

The Chintan Shivir will also deliberate on the broad strategy of the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.