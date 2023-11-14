Congress working like B-team of BJP in MP polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Continuing his tirade against its INDIA ally during his campaign for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that it seems that the Congress is working like a B-team of the BJP.

Yadav, while addressing a public meeting here, said, “Take the 2022 results of Uttar Pradesh or the election results of Madhya Pradesh. The language that Congress speaks about the Samajwadi Party is the same that the SP speaks now. But they are annoyed now? In Madhya Pradesh, when Congress needed help to form a government, the SP supported them unconditionally. Our MLA was made a minister, but the Congress MLAs joined the BJP and their government fell,” he said.

He said the Congress never talked about social justice and they were responsible for stopping the Mandal Commission report.

“Now, even the BJP has started talking about social justice even as the Backwards, Dalits, tribals and minorities are now demanding their rights and respect. The alliance that will be formed in the future will only get strength from the PDA,” he said.

Hitting out at the Congress over the backward politics and caste census, the SP president said, “When X-ray was needed, Congress did not do X-ray, but today MRI is required.”

He said the Congress does not want us to become its ally. There was an opportunity to give the message of alliance by taking small parties together but they think that the public is with them. PDA will give them a befitting reply by making the socialist candidates win with huge votes, he claimed.

Attacking the ruling BJP in MP, Yadav said this time around a strange election is taking place as no BJP leader is taking the name or support of the incumbent chief minister. “In Bhind, Morena, Tikamgarh, Satna, Chitrakoot, wherever I went, I found the same. There are going to be re-elections here. There are not just one or two but many contenders for the post of chief minister,” he added.

He said instead of promotion, demotion has taken place in MP by BJP as those who were MPs are contesting the MLA elections.

Earlier the SP president did a road show in the Chandla assembly segment in Chhatarpur district. Yadav spoke to the media in Budhni where Vairagyanand Ji Maharaj (Mirchi Baba) is the SP candidate. During the campaign, he also worshipped River Narmada.